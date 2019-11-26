The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's low employment isn't the only job market indicator - analysis

While falling unemployment – a key measure of labor under-utilization – is certainly welcome news, the rate itself does not paint the full picture of the Israeli job market.

By EYTAN HALON  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 12:22
Employees work at Internet data firm SimilarWeb at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2016 (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Employees work at Internet data firm SimilarWeb at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2016
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The Israeli unemployment rate continued its decline to a historic low in October, reaching just 3.4% – the lowest level recorded by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) since 1978.
Hailing the new figures published on Monday, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon emphasized that low unemployment indicates both a "strong economy and, no less important, a strong society."
While falling unemployment – a key measure of labor under-utilization – is certainly welcome news, the rate itself does not paint the full picture of the Israeli job market. In keeping with internationally-accepted standards, being recorded as employed by the CBS requires working in a paid job for as little as one hour per week.
The measure, however, completely disregards all those outside the labor force – whether due to being unfit to work, living on benefits alone, volunteering, or living on a pension or other sources of private income. It also ignores the quality and conditions of employment for those recorded as working.
Rather than over 96% of Israelis heading out to work, as the unemployment rate might suggest at first glance, the 3.4% unemployment rate only refers to the 140,500 unemployed Israelis actively seeking work.
Indeed, CBS data showed that the share of all Israelis aged 15 and over in employment dropped from 61.2% in September to 60.6% in October. A total of 64.6% of men and 56.9% of women were recorded by the CBS as currently employed.
Among Israelis aged 25-64, the key workforce of the nation, the rate of participation decreased from 78.2% in September to 77.8% in October.
In terms of quality of employment, data from the third quarter of 2019 showed an increasing trend of part-time work and decrease in full-time work (in excess of 35 hours per week) among Israeli employees.
Between July and September, the number of individuals in full-time employment decreased by 0.6% (or 18,000 workers) compared to the previous three months. During the same period, part-time employment increased by 2.5% (or 21,000 workers).
While many potential employees do seek part-time work, the figures from recent months may suggest job-seekers opting to work in part-time jobs due to their greater availability, and accordingly earning lower wages than desired.
As of October, the number of job vacancies across the country stood at 98,200 positions, or 3.46% of all jobs. Despite a slight increase since September, the quantity of unfilled positions has declined by 0.3% over the past 12 months. The sectors with the highest number of unfilled positions from July to September included engineering (9,079 job vacancies), sales (7,854) and software development (6,572).
According to a report published by the Labor Ministry earlier this year, considerable obstacles still remain in the integration of Arab women and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men into the national workforce.
While employment among ultra-Orthodox women and Arab men has increased significantly in recent years to approximately 76%, just below the high national average, only 38.2% of Arab women and 50.2% of ultra-Orthodox men are employed.
Large wage gaps exist between different population groups and genders. The average non-ultra-Orthodox Jewish man earns NIS 15,372 per month, compared with NIS 9,928 among women, the report stated. Arab men earn NIS 8,552, compared with just NIS 5,791 among Arab women. The average wage among ultra-Orthodox men stands at NIS 8,467, compared with NIS 7,527 among ultra-Orthodox women.
The continued lack of workforce participation and disparity in pay among the ultra-Orthodox and Arab populations has left a large gap in GDP per capita between Israel and the world's developed nations, a recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revealed.
Facing higher income distribution inequality than most advanced economies, the gap in GDP per capita between Israel and the upper half of OECD countries has remained at approximately 30% for almost a decade.
While GDP per capita in Israel increased annually by 2.3% between 2002 and 2008, according to OECD data, it grew by an average of only 1.7% between 2012 and 2018.
“Inequalities have edged down since 2007, thanks to higher employment rates among Israeli-Arabs and the haredim (ultra-Orthodox), but poverty remains widespread among these disadvantaged groups,” the authors of the report said.
“Enhancing skills of and employment opportunities for disadvantaged groups, better transportation infrastructure and further product market reforms and boosting productivity are crucial for making growth stronger and more inclusive.”


Tags jobs in israel unemployment israel moshe kahlon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by