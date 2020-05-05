Israel’s preschools and kindergartens prepare to resume school

Children between the ages of 3 and 6 will return to school on Sunday and the Health and Education ministries are using this week to help prepare teachers and their classrooms to welcome students in a safe way.“As part of the gradual return of the entire education system, the government decided to adopt the ministry's layout and return to regular preschool activities,” Education Minister Rafi Peretz said Tuesday. “I instructed the professional staff to work with maximum efficiency to reach a high level of readiness by Sunday. The parents will return to their work, and thus the economy will return to activity and the children will return to their daily routine, with the utmost strict adherence to the Health Ministry guidelines.”
How will it work?1 - Classes will run from 7:55 a.m. to 2 p.m.2 - The children will broken into two, consistent groups - each consisting of about 50% of students (up to 18 students)3 - The preschool and kindergarten staff will work according to their usual schedules4 - A preschool teacher and an aid will work with up to six groups of students, according to the scope of their general service5 - The groups of students will maintain separation and learn and play in different areas of the classroom and playground6 - The staff will be allowed to move students from one area to another, with an emphasis on following the rules of hygiene (especially hand-washing)7 - Each group of students will learn three consecutive days in a row at school and then three from home 8 - A rotation can be established from week to week 9 - Personal assistance can enter the classroom to work with specific, eligible students10 - Students will be asked to bring their own food and eat at separate tables, two meters from each other11 - If a teacher or staff members comes in contact with a child’s bodily secretions (blood or vomit, for example) he or she should wear gloves that are thrown away into a closed trash bin12 - Transportation to and from preschool will be available on a regular basisOn Sunday, May 3, Israeli students in grades 1-3 started returning to school. The government confirmed Monday night that if the infection rate continues to decline, students in grades 4-10 will return to school by June 1.
