Lifting Israel’s coronavirus restrictions - here’s what you need to know

At the same time, the Health Ministry is monitoring to ensure that people remain safe and cases of the virus do not increase by too many or too fast.

Israelis are asked to wear masks in public spaces, maintain a two-meter distance from one another and wash their hands regularly.

“If we are careful, we will beat coronavirus,” Bar Siman Tov said.

The following is the country’s strategic exit plan , which will be rolled out in phases.

Now:

No limit on movement from home

Up to 20 people can gather in an open space

Visits with first-degree relatives, including the elderly with their children and grandchildren permitted

Sports in pairs (going to beaches is prohibited except for sports activity in the sea)

Libraries, nature reserves, heritage sites, national parks, zoos and safaris open

Hotels and guest houses also open

Circumcisions up to 19 people (as opposed to 10)

Still in force:

19 people for prayers in an open space

Stores may not open between 19:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. in Muslim-majority communities (extended through May 10)

Ministerial Committee on Emergency Restrictions can continue to declare communities or sections of communities restricted (until June 2)

Increased force: Mikvaot (ritual baths) - a person must now be assigned by the operator to ensure rules are maintained

May 7:

Malls and open-air markets (no more than one person per 20 meters; regular disinfection required; no sitting for the purpose of eating)

Gyms

May 10:

Day-care, preschool and kindergarten resumes

Up to 50 people can gather

May 17:

Sports in groups of up to 20 people - no contact

Museums open

May 31:

Up to 100 people can gather

Grade four through 10 return to school

After -school activities and youth groups resume

Swimming pools and parks open

June 14:

No limit on gathering

Restaurants and cafes open

Flights (limited) restart

Schools can operate unbridled

High education resumes

Theatres and movie houses open

