Israel’s professional cycling team meets startups to enhance performance

The team is heading to the 2020 Tour de France, which will be the first time an Israeli squad is sent to cycling’s largest stage.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 30, 2020 18:56
Israel Team Start-Up Nation racing in the 2020 Men's Tour Down Under, a road cycling stage race that took place between 21 and 26 January in and around Adelaide, South Australia. (photo credit: BETTINI PHOTO)
Israel Team Start-Up Nation racing in the 2020 Men's Tour Down Under, a road cycling stage race that took place between 21 and 26 January in and around Adelaide, South Australia.
(photo credit: BETTINI PHOTO)
Israel’s first professional cycling team on the sport’s World Tour scene, Israel Start-Up Nation met earlier this month with eight local startups aiming to launch product innovation projects that could help them to achieve better race results in the Tour de France and other races.
The team is heading to the 2020 Tour de France, which will be the first time an Israeli squad is sent to cycling’s largest stage.
The new entrants on Cycling’s World Tour hope to launch performance enhancing tech proof-of-concept trials with the handpicked startups, while also launch the startups’ products into global sports, nutrition, health and wellness markets.
According to a statement from Start-Up Nation Central, “the startups were brought to the engagement as a group by Start-Up Nation Central, who sorted through a list of over 6,500 currently active Israeli startups to find the 8 most relevant solutions tailored to the cycling team’s needs.”
While professional cycling has been hi-tech for years, “and most professional teams make good use of innovation, Israel’s cycling squad is the only one that has an entire ecosystem of startups vying to use it as a mobile proof-of-concept platform,” the organization said.
Talia Shekel, strategic partnerships manager in Start-Up Nation Central, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that the start-ups were handpicked “after conducting research and some meetings with the team In which we identified and defined the teams most pressing challenges and pain points.” Start-Up Nation Central then “curated a long list of potential companies from different fields for the ream.
“We asked Team Israel Start-Up Nation performance director Paulo Saldanha...to prioritize them and we invited the startups accordingly, meaning that we tried to narrow down the companies as efficiently as possible,” Shekel said.
They looked at startups active in the main fields of interest of the team such as health, nutrition, and AI, “that are interested in collaborating with the squad and see this as an amazing opportunity.
“We focused more on mature companies with a market-ready or almost market-ready product, that can be implemented ad-hoc, rather than companies that are still in the research and development stage,” Shekel said, adding that they also looked at “companies that can offer the team some sort of marginal advantage.”
The kinds of technologies on offer included solutions for better race preparation, real-time and remote physiology monitoring, training load, injury forecasting, sleep quality, nutritional balance, performance monitoring and maximization, and even cyclists’ emotional state on grueling races. The squad will be working with some of the startups on pilot projects over the next 3 years, while more startups may be added to the mobile innovation platform ad hoc.
Shekel said that what inspired the idea was when they joined the team while they were in action.
“We joined one of their practices in Jerusalem area to see first hand how this complex sport works,” she explained. “It’s very unique and not similar to any other sport. We wanted to see how they cycle, what can be monitored, how they communicate, what they wear, what they eat, what protects them, what can help them go faster.”
According to Shekel, as part of a long term collaboration with the squad, “we created for them a tailored made delegation for them, as we do for multinational corporations from all over the world in different industries” and that every year Start-Up Nation Central hosts 60-80 delegations of this kind.
She stressed that it seems “only natural that Israeli technology should back up the team and assist it in any way possible.”
Asked about why it’s so important for the cycliists and startups to work together, the Israel Start-Up Nation team told the Post in a statement that “pro-cycling might very well be the hardest and most demanding sport out there.
“Very few other sports ask do much from their athletes in terms of physical and mental demands,” the team said. “You go deep for 6 hours a day by day when your body and mind are under huge stress.”
They said that the cycle teams pro staff also explained the rationale behind the importance of cooperation between the team and the startups.
“In this kind of environment, the differences between the athletes are minimal, but it can still make all the difference in the world in terms of victory and defeat,” they said. “In this world of ultra competitive pro-cycling, it's no wonder that the teams are in constant search for every advantage in riders training preparation and fulfilling their potential.”
The team made it clear that they are “in the front of this race to perfection,” and want to see this unique opportunity for innovation implemented so that it can make a difference in their abilities.
“The ability, for example, to monitor the riders data during training and races are extremely beneficial to help make decisions about their state at crucial moments,” the team stressed. “This also helps us to make decisions accordingly.”
The team made it clear that the riders are very much into this “in terms of adopting high levels of training quality together with tools and innovation that will make them better.
“The team performance directors will be implementing the startups innovation when we determine [which of] those [startups] that can benefit us.”
Team Israel Start-Up Nation co-owner, philanthropist Sylvan Adams, said he was happy with the results of the first encounter that took place between his team and the eight Israeli start-ups.
“Israel has the largest number of start-ups per capita of any country in the world, so it is entirely fitting that our principal sponsor is Start-Up Nation Central,” Adams said. “This will give our Israel Start-Up Nation team access to cutting-edge technologies, a secret weapon of sorts, as we embark on our first season in the WorldTour, and that’s just the beginning of this exciting collaboration.”
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


