In coordination with Israel, Hamas restarted its search for the remains of the final Gaza hostage, St.-Sgt.-Maj. Ran Gvili, on Wednesday, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

The search is occurring in Zeitoun, in northern Gaza. The neighborhood is split by the Yellow Line that divides the enclave between Hamas- and Israel-controlled territories.

The coordination with Israel allows Hamas to continue the search on the IDF’s side of the Yellow Line.

In past moments of cooperation, Israel had reportedly handed mediators a list of names of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists with the knowledge of Gvili’s location, as well as a map with locations relevant to the search for his remains

Palestinian Hamas terrorists secure the area as Egyptian workers accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) search for the remains of the last Israeli hostage in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City on December 8, 2025. (credit: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu, Smotrich, agree: No advancement without Gvili's remains

The announcement of Israel's cooperation with Hamas on this matter comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Rafah Border Crossing will not be opened until Gvili's remains are returned to Israel.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had also released a similar statement, saying that he believes Israel cannot advance to Phase II of Trump's Gaza deal until Gvili's remains are returned.