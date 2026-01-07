In coordination with Israel, Hamas restarted its search for the remains of the final Gaza hostage, St.-Sgt.-Maj. Ran Gvili, on Wednesday, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.
The search is occurring in Zeitoun, in northern Gaza. The neighborhood is split by the Yellow Line that divides the enclave between Hamas- and Israel-controlled territories.
The coordination with Israel allows Hamas to continue the search on the IDF’s side of the Yellow Line.
In past moments of cooperation, Israel had reportedly handed mediators a list of names of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists with the knowledge of Gvili’s location, as well as a map with locations relevant to the search for his remains
Netanyahu, Smotrich, agree: No advancement without Gvili's remains
The announcement of Israel's cooperation with Hamas on this matter comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Rafah Border Crossing will not be opened until Gvili's remains are returned to Israel.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had also released a similar statement, saying that he believes Israel cannot advance to Phase II of Trump's Gaza deal until Gvili's remains are returned.
“The State of Israel will not be able to move to the next stage, neither politically nor security-wise, as long as the Gvili's remains have not been returned to an Israeli grave, and as long as the terrorist organization Hamas continues to exist, to arm itself, and to dream of our destruction,” said Smotrich.