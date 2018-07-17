It's law: Pregnant women no longer need to wait in line

A pregnant woman.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Pregnant women will no longer need to wait in line at places where public service is provided, according to a new law passed by the Knesset in a late-night vote on Monday.
The law, initiated by Joint List MK Yousef Jabarin, was passed unanimously by 48 MKs.
Public service is defined for this purpose as a service given by a person to the public, or to a part of it, by a public authority. According to the law, the service provider will be entitled to demand that a medical document be presented for proof of pregnancy.
Jabarin said during the discussion: "The idea for the bill proposal came when I was abroad with my wife who was pregnant and when we saw the long lines in public places we thought of giving up on those places, but we were pleasantly surprised when the service providers told us that we did not have to stand in line. When we came back to Israel we noticed the differences. It is time to give pregnant women the respect they deserve."
The proposal states that: "Pregnant women are sometimes forced to wait for a long time in long and exhausting lines at supermarkets, shops, pharmacies, the post office and other places which provide public service. In order to give pregnant women the respect they deserve and to make life easier for them, it it proposed to amend the Women's Equal Rights
Act, and to determine that in a situation in which a pregnant woman will ask, which will be granted the right to receive public service without waiting in line."
The Women's Equal Rights Law of Israel was passed in the Knesset in 1951 and strives for equality between men and women, expanding on and in accordance with the Declaration of Independence.
In 1998, the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women was legally established as part of the Prime Minister’s Office in order to advance the status of women in Israel and coordinate between governmental and non-governmental bodies acting to promote the status of women.
Despite these efforts, a 2015 study by Jerusalem’s Van Leer Institute found high levels of gender inequality in the labor market, corporate world and political echelons.