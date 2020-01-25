The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
JNF-USA Brings 70 Student Leaders To See Israel

Non-Jewish student leaders visited significant sites including the Mount of the Beatitudes, the Western Wall, Masada, the Dead Sea, and Yad Vashem.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 25, 2020 23:31
“JNF Caravan for Democracy college student leaders explore Tel Aviv” (photo credit: JNF-USA)
“JNF Caravan for Democracy college student leaders explore Tel Aviv”
(photo credit: JNF-USA)
Seventy U.S. college student leaders met with Israeli political, cultural, and community leaders from diverse backgrounds and faiths on the recent Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF) Caravan for Democracy Student Leadership Mission to Israel. The mission aims to facilitate constructive dialogue about Israel and the Middle East on college campuses across America.
Over the 10-day mission, non-Jewish student leaders, who had never before been to Israel, visited significant sites including the Mount of the Beatitudes, the Western Wall, Masada, the Dead Sea, and Yad Vashem.
Supported by a lead gift from the JNF Boruchin Center, Caravan for Democracy participants represent a broad cross section of students who hold leadership positions in university student organizations including; government, ethnic and minority groups, LGBTQ groups, women’s groups, service groups, and Greek life.
“JNF facilitates Caravan for Democracy because it’s important for college students to understand the positive impact Israel has had, and continues to have, on the world,” said Jewish National Fund CEO, Russell F. Robinson. “We are showing students a side of Israel they may not see in the media and we are doing it in a way where participants can form their own views.”
“As a result of the mission I want to work more with my local Hillel to spread positive information about Israel,” said U.S. Navy ROTC and Union College student, Brian Huang. “Anti-Israel sentiment isn’t as prevalent on my campus, as it is on others, but it is important that we change the narrative in general.”


Tags Yad Vashem Americans college
