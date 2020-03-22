The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
JNF-USA launches Zoom videos for seniors

Hal Linden will enter the virtual world on Tuesday, March 24, at 3:00 pm EDT to keep senior citizens company as he reminisces about his storied career.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 22, 2020 15:18
(photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)
 As communities throughout the U.S. face stricter “social distancing” measures, Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) has launched a suite of live and On-Demand interactive Zoom videos to help older members of the community feel connected.
Tuesday’s Zoom call with Emmy‑Award winning actor Hal Linden will feature the screen icon regaling viewers with tales from his storied past. The call will also feature tax tips from JNF-USA’s Planned Giving Department to consider during this turbulent time. 
Community members throughout the US can click here or visit https://zoom.us/j/420768876 on Tuesday to join the Zoom call.
“As senior members of our community stay indoors to protect their health, they may feel disconnected from the outside world,” said JNF-USA Chief Planned Giving Officer, Matt Bernstein. “More than ever before, we want our partners to know that they’re part of the Jewish National Fund-USA family, and families stick together when the going gets tough.”
“Over the past couple of weeks, we have been calling our partners to see how they’re doing and to find out if there’s anything we can do to help them feel connected to their community. Thanks to technology, we can keep our community connected, engaged, and even inspired through interactive video calls with our team, including guest speakers from the U.S. and Israel. Our message to our Jewish National Fund-USA family is clear: if you are feeling lonely or isolated, call or email us – we’re always happy to speak.”


