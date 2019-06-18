Jerusalem, city of lights

The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The ancient architecture of Jerusalem’s Old City will radiate with color from June 26 to July 4, when the 11th annual Jerusalem Light Festival arrives. Each night, visitors can wander through the city’s cobblestone alleys to enjoy a phantasmagoric circus of light, created by VJs – visual jockeys – from around the world. Old walls will come alive with vibrant video displays, prodigious sculptures will shoot off fireworks and fountains will be flooded with light. At a disco party, hundreds of mirrors will create thousands of illuminated reflections, and pianos – whose notes correspond with the colors of the rainbow – will lend visitors a multi-sensory, interactive experience.
At the Dung Gate, a sign boasting festival’s name in a font that combines Hebrew and Arabic will highlight the mission of artistic directors Merav Eitan and Gaston Tzohar, who hope to use the festival to create cross-cultural connections in a religious space, using modern technology and art. The event will host a record number of local and international light artists, who hail from Brazil, India, New Zealand, Serbia, and the United States.
The festival is an initiative of the Jerusalem and Heritage Office, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority. It will be running nightly (except on Friday) from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and until midnight on Saturday.