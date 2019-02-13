Jerusalem hosts Bach

THE IRA GIVOL Ensemble performs Bach suites..
(photo credit: YOAV ETIEL)
The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra presents the 4th Bach Festival to be held mostly in Jerusalem from March 22 to 26. Centered around his great St. John Passion, the festival commemorates the 334th anniversary of the birth of Johann Sebastian Bach. It features orchestral, chamber, vocal and instrumental music, a Bach Purim Show for children, lectures, an exhibition from the Bach House in Eisenau, Germany, and much more.
The Passion, to be conducted by Joshua Rifkin (US), as well as at the Jerusalem YMCA, will be performed in Tel Aviv and Beersheba among other locales. Organist Franz Raml plays Bach at the Church of the Redeemer in Jerusalem, Ira Givol performs Bach’s Cello Suites and, not forgetting the children, Boom Trach Bach is a concert for the whole family featuring clown Feodor Makarov.
JBO founder, music director and harpsichordist David Shemer is the festival music director.
Bach (1685-1750) spent most of his working life at the St. Thomas church in Leipzig.
