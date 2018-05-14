May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Jerusalem inches closer to getting a cable car to the Old City

The ministry touts that the cable car is a solution, not just for tourists, but for tens of thousands of those who observe Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays.

By
May 14, 2018 07:13
1 minute read.
First Station

First Station. (photo credit: Courtesy)

To mark the 51st annual Jerusalem Day, the cabinet approved a proposal to invest NIS 200 million to construct a cable car to Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday.

The plan carried out by the Tourism Ministry was announced at last year’s 50th Jerusalem Day where the government approved the first phase of the project with a starting budget of NIS 15m.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The cable car’s 1,400 meter route is planned to run from the First Station in the German Colony to the Dung Gate of the Old City with two stations in between: Mount Zion and the Kedem visitors’ center in the City of David.

According to the ministry, the route will pass through publicly owned land.

The ministry touts that the cable car is a solution, not just for tourists, but for tens of thousands of those who observe Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays.

“Visitors to the Old City can range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of people,” said the Tourism Ministry in a statement.

In honor of the approval and of Jerusalem Day, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said: “The cable car project will change the face of Jerusalem, offering tourists and visitors easy and comfortable access to the Western Wall.

”“There is no better time than Jerusalem Day to approve this decision and I welcome the next phase en route to constructing this important project,” he said.


Related Content

FIGHTING AT Ammunition Hill, site of one of the fiercest battles of the Six Day War
May 14, 2018
Israel pays homage to fallen while celebrating U.S. embassy move

By SARAH LEVI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut