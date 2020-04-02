A Jerusalem-based musician has released an upbeat new song to help fight the coronavirus blues.

Yosef Packer, or Y. Shofario, as he goes on stage, grew up in Baltimore, and played saxophone and rapped in a New Orleans funk group while in undergraduate and law school. During his legal career, he became more interested in his Jewish roots, and moved to Israel to learn at the Machon Meir yeshiva in Jerusalem . After making Aliya in 2006,, he is now releasing his first album.

The first song, “Sunshine” talks about the clean inspiring light of spring, rebirth, and newness. “A force tries to bring us down in the spin cycle of life and now in the quarantine. It tries to have us see the cup half-empty and let the pressure rule over us, “Packer explains. “The idea of the song is that when I’m knocked down by doubt in myself and the bigger picture, by frustration and anger, to seek a deeper version of myself and knowledge of what it's all about.”

The full album will be released in the summer.