Jerusalem politics: Expect the unexpected

Last week, Yoav Zimran was appointed head of the haredi education administration at Jerusalem municipality. As Zimran is secular, this appointment arouses curiosity.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 22:36
From the start of the coalition negotiations last year, this position was a critical issue contested by the Ashkenazi and Sefardi haredim – and even more so by the Lithuanians and the hassidim in the Ashkenazi sector, making Zimran’s appointment even more surprising.
As with unexpected political move, there is context. The decision to install a secular person in this position is a “domestic affair” inside the haredi Ashkenazi sector. Deputy Mayor Eliezer Rauchberger, a Lithuanian and head of the Degel HaTorah faction, wanted to have a haredi in this prestigious position. But, according to Safra Square haredi sources, he didn’t want the dowry that would come with it – namely a long list of rabbis and politicians that would probably come in its trail and meddle in the administration’s affairs. In other words, Rauchberger, the most powerful official at Safra Square after the mayor and highest-ranking member of the haredi sector in the city council, wanted a professional director that wouldn’t be indebted to any of the sides in the sector.
Apparently, the idea of naming a religious (dati-leumi) person didn’t even cross his mind. It is known that there is bad blood between the religious and haredim, and that would have been considered as a declaration of war by the Lithuanians on the hassidim. Knowing he will need the support of his clan in the years to come, that is a mistake that Rauchberger wouldn’t make.
So the only option left was to install a secular person, someone who wouldn’t be confused as to whom he really owes his position.
That may solve one part of the problem, but as soon as the appointment was published, another sector reacted with outrage: the Shas representatives, who were still expecting the appointment of one of their people to the job of deputy head of the haredi education administration.
For now, it seems that solving the problem between Lithuanians and hassidim was done at the expense of the Shas contingent, with five seats at city council.


