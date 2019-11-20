OpenRestaurants, one of Jerusalem’s most fascinating and anticipated urban happenings, marks its fourth anniversary here with a wide array of cultural and multidisciplinary events, showcasing some of the capital’s top cultural institutions, chefs, manufacturers, restaurants and local culinary personalities.Festival guests will meet with leading local chefs and vendors, prepare extraordinary dishes with professional guidance and experience a day in the life of a true culinary mind. Many of Jerusalem’s finest restaurants, including Mona, Adom, and Kadosh will open their kitchens for special workshops and dinners, offering rare and unique opportunities to enter behind the proverbial curtains of this exclusive culinary society.A variety of special events ranging from gastronomy to history, art, design, music, tech, innovation – and eating – will encompass every corner the city.While most of the events will be conducted in Hebrew, some workshops, food tours and Food Talks will be held in English.
OpenRestaurants runs from November 19 to 23. Information at openrestaurants.com.
