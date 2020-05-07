Israel's students protest against Council for Higher Education policy

Students have taken to the streets of Jerusalem to protest what the National Union of Israeli Students call "the Council's incompetence" in regard to dealing with the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown. With the easing restrictions, many students have found themselves in the precarious limbo where they are expected to arrive for examinations while public transportation has not yet fully returned. This is in addition to many of the students losing their jobs and are therefore unable to pay for either dormitories or their studies now, or will be struggling to do so. Many students gathered to protest to express their dissatisfaction with the authorities' choices, feeling that they are the first to have been let off but the last to be dealt with. They further claimed that the state gave a budget of NIS 80 billion to handle the coronavirus, but none for students. "We're standing here in Jerusalem in the name of 350,000 students across the country, to cry out for a sector of the public who is the future of this country" Said Shlomi Yehiav, head of the national student union. "When crisis struck, we volunteered en masse, but now, when things are opening up again and normality is around the corner, students have found that we have been left behind.""The solutions we offered have been ruled out and replaced with nothing but a band-aid, all the while academic inequality is growing. This isn't some false alarm, we are standing before a lost generation that will have to give up its academic prospects to close debts, to mortgage its future and store away their dreams, but this is not fate, we call all decision makers in the finance ministry and the Council for Higher education to wake up before it's too late" he continued.