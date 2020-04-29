Jewish Agency hosts 'world's largest' Independence Day event - WATCH LIVE

The Jewish Agency is holding an online Independence Day event on its Facebook page, which It expects to be “the world’s largest Yom Ha’atzmaut event.” In addition to a performance by award-winning singer Matisyahu, Hollywood celebrities Joshua Malina and Ben Platt will greet the audience. Israeli celebrity chef Haim Cohen will show off his cooking skills with an indoor Independence Day BBQ. The six-hour event will culminate in a dance party hosted by popular Israeli radio station GLGLTZ.“While these are challenging times for people the world over, Yom Ha’atzmaut is still a time of a celebration,” Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, said. “This year, when the world needs joy more than ever, we are planning our biggest Yom Ha’atzmaut event to date, bringing the global Jewish community together to celebrate the miracle that is Israel. While we may be apart during this crisis, the unity among world Jewry has only strengthened and we have all the more reason to sing: Am Israel Chai!”During the event, Herzog, son of former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, will take viewers on a “tour” of Israel, showing them sites that are significant to himself and Israel as a whole.11:00 a.m. Etgar Israel Quiz11:30 a.m. Indoor Israeli Independence Day BBQ with Israeli Celebrity Chef Haim Cohen12:00 p.m. Celebrating the Israeli VIBE: Culture, Fashion and Technology with Vibe IsraelWith fashion explorer Nona Chalant, hear from Kabira Rinat Sharabi about Midburn (the Israeli Burningman) and Efrat Fenigson on Israeli Coronavirus innovations1:00 p.m. Winning Together: 72 Years in Motion - Sports, Community and Achievements, brought to you by Maccabi World Union, Maccabiah, JCC Global, and JCCA.With windsurfing Olympic medalist Gal Fridman, and Noam Gershony, a 2012 Paralympic gold medal winner in tennis, among other athletes.2:00 p.m. A Global Celebration with North American Jewish Communities3:00 p.m. Exclusive performance by Matisyahu3:30-5:00 p.m. Global Dance Party with GLGLTZ, Israel's leading radio station