Jewish-American voice acting icon Tara Strong stands for immigration

Tara Strong .
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Canadian-born Jewish-American voice actress Tara Strong took part in the Lights for Liberty rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Strong, who began her acting career in the Yiddish theater and the Toronto Jewish Theater, is well known in the fan communities for animation and video games as one of the leading voice talents behind Bubbles from ‘The Powerfpuf Girls,’ Raven from ‘Teen Titans Go!’ and the English versions of the films of Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki.
In addition, she plays the role of Rikku in the Final Fantasy line of games, for which she won the 2004 Interactive Achievement Awards.
The Lights for Liberty protests are being carried out across the US in protest to the immigration policy of the Trump administration.
US President Donald Trump, known for his desire to build a wall on the US-Mexican border to end illegal immigration, leads a policy which includes the incarceration of minors in detention centers.
The move was met with harsh criticism by many in the US who were greatly troubled to see children crying for their mothers and taken away from them.
Strong herself is a native Canadian and hold a US citizenship in addition to her Canadian one, her family came to Canada from Russia to flee persecution against Jews.
