The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish-Arab cities' residents get along but hesitant on kids playing together

Over 2,100 residents from seven mixed cities, Haifa, Acre, Lod, Ramle, Jaffa, Nof Hagalil, and Maalot Tarshiha were interviewed in a survey by the Abraham Initiatives.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 14:08
Alia Tunisi adjusts the skullcap of a student, Hand in Hand Arab Jewish bilingual school, Jerusalem, 2014. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Alia Tunisi adjusts the skullcap of a student, Hand in Hand Arab Jewish bilingual school, Jerusalem, 2014.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Eight out of ten Jewish residents of mixed cities and nine out of ten Arab residents describe their relationship with each other as good or very good, but only a minority strongly agree with the idea of letting their children playing with a child from the other sector, a survey by the Abraham Initiatives, whose results were published on Monday, found.
Over 2,100 residents from seven mixed cities, including Haifa, Acre, Lod, Ramle, Jaffa, Nof Hagalil, and Maalot Tarshiha were interviewed in two separate phone surveys, 150 of each population group for each city. The percentage does not necessarily reflect the presence of the two groups in the city (for example, in Haifa, Jews make up about 80% of the population). The survey was conducted in November by the Afkar Research Institute, led by Hisham Jubran.
The Abraham Initiatives describes itself as an organization which "strives to fulfill the promise of full and equal citizenship and complete equality of social and political rights for Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens, as embodied in Israel's Declaration of Independence."
According to the findings, 31% of the Jewish interviewees strongly agreed with the saying: "I allow my children to play with Arab children," while 26% disagreed or strongly disagreed. Among Arabs respondents, 41% strongly agreed with the equivalent statement ("I allow my children to play with Jewish children"), and only 5% disagreed.
Moreover, 31% of Jews and 22% of Arabs stated that they try to avoid contact with the other group.
The survey clearly showed that the likelihood of people having a warmer attitude toward members of the other group dramatically increased when they had interaction with each other.
For example, 47% of Arab respondents who reported having contact with Jews said they never experienced racism or discrimination by Jews, compared to 31% of those who didn't have contacts.
The majority of both populations agreed or partially agreed with the idea of sending their children to a bi-lingual school (55% of Jewish respondents and 81% of the Arab respondents).
However, only four respondents out of ten said they would support having a joint informal education program for Jews and Arabs.
Many expressed the idea that municipalities are not living up to the expectation of equality for all their residents.
Half of the Jewish respondents and 6 out of ten Arab ones feel that municipalities do not provide equal services to the two sectors.
About 40% of Jews and 51% of Arabs said that the services should be provided in Hebrew and Arabic.
 "The survey exposes an optimistic picture, better than most might think the relations in the mixed cities would be, which enables new cooperation opportunities between Jewish and Arab communities in the mixed cities," Co-Directors of the Abraham Initiatives Amnon Be' eri-Sulitzeanu and Thabet Abu Rass said. 
"There is a clear expectation from the municipalities to promote cooperation, to integrate more Arabs into the municipalities and to provide services in both languages. We call for the establishment of bilingual schools in all the cities involved," they added.


Tags Haifa arab sector Arab Israeli jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims stood up repeatedly for Jews in 2019 By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by