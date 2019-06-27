Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Jewish children assaulted at home twice as much as Arab children - survey

The yearly report on personal assaults in the country additionally claimed that 95% of the people who experienced sexual assault did not report it to the police.

By
June 27, 2019 19:38
1 minute read.
Rape [illustration].

Rape [illustration] 370. (photo credit: Ingimage)

 
The Central Bureau of Statistics submitted their yearly report on personal assaults in the country on Thursday. The report found that twice as many Jewish children than Arab children were harmed by personal assaults at home.

The report additionally claimed 95% of the people who experienced sexual assault did not report it to the police.

The survey takes into account five types of personal assault: Theft, violence or threat of violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault and cyberattacks.

The CBS found that approximately 649,000 people out of approximately 5.6 million aged 20 or older were harmed in assaults of various types: 11.7% of the age group. More of those injured were Jewish or “other” rather than Arab, as well. Theft without force such as stealing a wallet or a cell phone constituted 3.6%, while 3.5% were cyberattacks, 3.4% were violent attacks or threats of violence, 2.7% were sexual harassment and 0.3% were sexual assault.

In addition, 3.5% of the Israeli community was affected by cyberattacks, the most common of which was identity impersonation or theft, constituting 32.5% of the assaults. Eleven percent of those harmed reported that they were sexually harassed online.

Of the 225,000 homes that were affected by property offenses, 5.8% were broken into or had items stolen from them, while 3.2% of them had cars or motorcycles stolen from them.

In 7.3% of the properties in Israel containing children ages 2-18, at least one of the children was harmed by a personal assault: theft, violence or threat of violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault, cyberattack and/or online bullying and shaming.

Out of the large cities in Israel, Beersheba was the one with the most assaults unto properties, with 11.5% of the homes having been broken into or stolen from.

Nevertheless, 84.4% of those who responded to the survey said they felt safe walking around alone in the area of their homes – 91.2% of the men and 77.7% of the women.

The full results of this yearly survey, which displays results collected throughout 2018, will be published on the CBS's website in the coming months.

