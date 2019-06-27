Jewish children assaulted at home twice as much as Arab children - survey

Rape [illustration] 370.
(photo credit: Ingimage)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Central Bureau of Statistics submitted their yearly report on personal assaults in the country on Thursday. The report found that twice as many Jewish children than Arab children were harmed by personal assaults at home.
The report additionally claimed 95% of the people who experienced sexual assault did not report it to the police.
The survey takes into account five types of personal assault: Theft, violence or threat of violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault and cyberattacks.
The CBS found that approximately 649,000 people out of approximately 5.6 million aged 20 or older were harmed in assaults of various types: 11.7% of the age group. More of those injured were Jewish or “other” rather than Arab, as well. Theft without force such as stealing a wallet or a cell phone constituted 3.6%, while 3.5% were cyberattacks, 3.4% were violent attacks or threats of violence, 2.7% were sexual harassment and 0.3% were sexual assault.
In addition, 3.5% of the Israeli community was affected by cyberattacks, the most common of which was identity impersonation or theft, constituting 32.5% of the assaults. Eleven percent of those harmed reported that they were sexually harassed online.
Of the 225,000 homes that were affected by property offenses, 5.8% were broken into or had items stolen from them, while 3.2% of them had cars or motorcycles stolen from them.
In 7.3% of the properties in Israel containing children ages 2-18, at least one of the children was harmed by a personal assault
: theft, violence or threat of violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault, cyberattack and/or online bullying and shaming.
Out of the large cities in Israel, Beersheba was the one with the most assaults unto properties, with 11.5% of the homes having been broken into or stolen from.
Nevertheless, 84.4% of those who responded to the survey said they felt safe walking around alone in the area of their homes – 91.2% of the men and 77.7% of the women.
The full results of this yearly survey, which displays results collected throughout 2018, will be published on the CBS's website in the coming months.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>