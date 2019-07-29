Jewish educators come to Israel to improve understanding .
(photo credit: YOAV LIN/KKL-JNF)
Hundreds of educators – Jewish and non-Jewish alike – visited Israel last week, as part of a World Education Conference organized by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).
The purpose of the trip is to strengthen the teachers' connection to Israel and the heritage of the Jewish people and to improve their knowledge and understanding of what goes on in Israel, in order to teach about Israel in a more informed way.
Teachers came from across the globe – Canada, France, North Africa, England, Switzerland and the United States.
As well as learning about Israel, teachers also discussed contemporary issues facing Jewish educators through talks and workshops. They also visited Jewish heritage sites, learning more about the Land of Israel and archaeology.
KKL-JNF chairman Daniel Atar said: "These teachers' delegations are intended to strengthen the connection of the teachers to Israel and the heritage of the Jewish people, which is an additional tool in the struggle against antisemitism."
