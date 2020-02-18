The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judge in Malka Leifer case will allow private psychiatrists for defense

In January, a panel of three state psychiatrists appointed by the court found that Leifer was feigning mental illness and was fit for trial.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 12:51
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Judge Chana Miriam Lomp of the Jerusalem District Court has decided to allow private psychiatrists to testify in defense of alleged pedophile Malka Leifer that she is mentally unfit for trial.
The decision has generated outrage amongst activists due to the new delays this decision will cause in the nearly six-year long case
The Australian authorities have sought Leifer’s extradition since 2014 to stand trial 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape against pupils in the school where she served as principal.
In January, a panel of three state psychiatrists appointed by the court found that Leifer was feigning mental illness and was fit for trial.
Lomp has however acquiesced to Leifer’s defense attorneys’ request that they be able to cross-examine the state psychiatrists, hearings for which are scheduled for the end of this month, and also conceded to delay these hearings due to “scheduling conflicts” for Leifer’s attorneys.
And the court has already heard from private psychiatrists brought by Leifer’s defense team to argue that she was mentally unfit for trial.
Further, the same psychiatrists who will testify have already given testimony in this case last year.
Alleged victim Dassi Erlich reacted with anger to Lomp’s decision that will further delay a case that has taken more than five years and over 60 hearings with no resolution in sight. 
“We have been calm. We have tried to trust the Israeli court system and understand this takes time. But when we go backwards and repeat a process that has already been endlessly delayed we have had enough!!” she said in a statement on Facebook.
“In an unprecedented move, Judge Lomp has ruled that the defense can bring two of their psychiatrists, who have already testified, to give their opinion on a panel that she requested to make a final decision!!
“This panel unanimously decided Leifer is faking on Sept 23 2019! Can anybody see the sense in this??? Psychiatrists for the defense will cross examined on March 12th.”
Leifer fled from Australia to Israel in 2008 after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against her, and has evaded extradition since 2014 by claiming to be mentally unfit for trial.
In 2018, Leifer was rearrested however when evidence of her leading a normal life in the Emanuel settlement led to suspicions she was feigning mental illness to avoid extradition and legal proceedings were restarted. 


