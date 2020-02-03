The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

KFC opens new Israeli location in Nazareth

K is for Kentucky, not Kosher, Fried Chicken

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 19:12
Opening day at the new KFC branch in Nazereth. (photo credit: COURTESY OF KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN)
Opening day at the new KFC branch in Nazereth.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN)
Israelis have resisted the allure of “finger-lickin’ good” Kentucky Fried Chicken several times in the past, but KFC opened a new Israeli branch on Monday and is hoping Israelis will do more than cross the road to get to it.
The new KFC is located in Nazareth and at its grand opening, a crowd surged into the restaurant, gobbling up the chicken meals as fast as they could be cooked. The company said in a statement that this will be the first branch of dozens planned through Israel, including a Tel Aviv flagship.
On the Channel 12 news on Sunday, three Israeli food bloggers who were given a preview of KFC specialties gave it a thumbs up, saying it was just as tasty as it is abroad. Prices at KFC here are slightly higher than those abroad.
KFC currently runs 23,000 restaurants in over 141 countries worldwide and it has been planning its Israeli comeback for some time.
“After nearly two years of examining the market, securing franchisees and vendors, and scouting locations, we are excited to bring our delicious finger lickin’ good chicken, prepared the hard way, to Israel,” said Omer Zeidner who will lead KFC’s presence in the market. “Israelis have waited a long time for KFC’s freshly prepared Original Recipe® fried chicken. A city bustling with local Israelis and tourists from around the world, Nazareth is a prime location for the brand, and we couldn’t be prouder to set up our first store in one of the most historic cities in the world.”
Asked why this time would be different, a spokesman said that on this go-round, the KFC cuisine would be “the real thing,” made exactly as it is abroad.
While some might consider this a treat, many Israelis know that this means “not kosher,” since the original KFC recipe calls for buttermilk. The spokesman also said that the chicken itself would not be kosher, which to many secular Israelis, means it will be tastier.                                             
Many attributed the KFC franchise's problems in previous years to the fact that "K" will always stand for "Kentucky" and never for "Kosher." “The moment we switched to kosher, sales began to plunge and it was no longer economically viable,” Udi Shamai, owner of the last KFC franchise attempt in Israel, which closed in 2012, told Globes last year. “The product was less good whereas things had gone fine with unkosher chickens.”    
Members of Israel’s English-speaking (aka Anglo) community, who may have grown up enjoying KFC before they moved here, had a mixed response to the news of that KFC is giving it another go in Israel.
For many, a non-kosher KFC is a non-starter. Hilary Hurwitz summed up the feelings of many when she said, “This Anglo says 'If it is not kosher, it has no interest for me.’”
Henry Ginsburg said, "They closed in Israel in 2012 for a reason and I think it's interesting they are willing to give it another shot.” He mentioned that there is now a kosher alternative, JFC, a kosher version of KFC.
Others were more optimistic. Josh Aronson, a British-born journalist who works at Maariv said, “Every time I fly abroad my first stop is KFC ... If I'll be near Nazareth I will be going in and hoping for more branches country wide.... I think the fact that this time it's not kosher will allow it to succeed due to taste value.”
Mike Brand, a presenter and manager at the Voice of Peace Radius 100FM internet station, also originally from Britain, questioned whether the chain would be a hit this time for a different reason: “What with the health trend at the moment, I don't know if it will succeed.”
Israel has bucked trends in the past when it comes to popular global franchises. Starbucks, which has franchises in dozens of countries around the world, closed down in Israel in 2003, although there are reports it is headed for a similar reboot soon. Burger King is another global chain that has closed are reopened here several times and recently grabbed headlines with a commercial appealing to Breslov Hasidim and other religious Jews, touting its kosher (turkey) bacon.
But fried chicken does seem to be popular here. Seven KFC branches are already located in Area A in the West Bank, along with dozens of other fried-chicken joints that are owned and operated by Palestinians.


Tags Nazareth food KFC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by