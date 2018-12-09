Karamba Security unveils automotive cyberdefense

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Karamba Security, the world’s leading provider of end-to-end automotive cyber security solutions, unveiled a new and unique security service called ThreatHive recently.
The new service is the only product that gives Tier 1 automotive manufacturers and customers a real-time accurate picture of cyberattacks on their engines. “ThreatHive” increases Karamba’s automotive protection product portfolio against cyberattacks, giving the automotive industry a platform for early detection of security weaknesses, years before the vehicle reaches users.
“This new service extends the range of protection products for the Karamba engine control units, the first to provide real-time insight into the security of connected vehicles before vehicles reach the assembly line and throughout their lifecycle,” said Karamba Security’s founder and CEO, Ami Dotan. “Our customers are looking for ways to test their products against real security scenarios. ThreatHive is the only product/service that identifies and reports cyberattacks by hackers on the vehicle systems, while the systems are still in development, years and months before the start of the vehicle lineup and marketing to consumers, when there is still time to fix the problems.”
ThreatHive provides virtualization of a “car-like” environment for operation of engines
. The software runs on various servers worldwide, causing hackers to attack it, as they try to attack real vehicles. The software is automatically monitored to detect patterns of attacks and weaknesses in the operating system, based on the configuration and code of the ECU. Part of the uniqueness of the ThreatHive system is that it enables real hacker attacks on ECUs, providing a true picture and insight into the security weaknesses of the system.
