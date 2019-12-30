Katz: No arrangement with Hamas without returning Goldin and Shaul

Israel will not reach a ceasefire arrangement with Hamas unless Israeli captives and the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers in Gaza are returned, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said on Monday.“There will not be an arrangement without the return of the captives and missing soldiers, but there could be calm,” Katz told Army Radio. Hamas has held the remains of soldiers Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul since 2014, and is keeping Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive.The Egypt-mediated attempt for a ceasefire arrangement doesn’t mean “the wolf will live with the lamb,” Katz said, referring to the quote from the Book of Isaiah. “This is an attempt to create some kind of calm in the short term.”“Hamas is a murderous organization with a murderous ideology, but they have to make practical decisions in the short term,” Katz explained.“I’m not sure it’ll work. There are rebellious factors [in Gaza],” Katz added. “We cannot accept a lack of quiet in the South or anywhere else.”In the meantime, in order to keep Israel more secure, the government is examining whether a short-term ceasefire arrangement is possible, he said.Katz’s comments came a day after National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat briefed the Security Cabinet on progress towards a long-term ceasefire arrangement with Hamas, which has said they will stop the weekly "Great March of Return" riots at the border with Israel for the next three months.The Egypt-mediated ceasefire would involve Israel easing trade for Gazans, including increasing entry permits and broadening the fishing zone around the Strip, as well as allowing the construction of a natural gas pipeline and greater medical assistance.The media in Gaza reported on Sunday night that Israel will allow new tires into Gaza, which were banned for two years, since the riots at the border began.Gazan media also reported that Israel will allow imports of fishing boats, busses and fertilizer into Gaza and exports of strawberries.