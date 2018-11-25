50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Kenyan-Israeli runner wins the Florence Marathon

Lonah Chemtai also came in first among the women in the Tel Aviv Marathon in 2016 and won the 10,000 meters European Championship in August.

By
November 25, 2018 16:15
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel celebrates after winning gold medal at Championships

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel celebrates after winning a gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the European Championships in Berlin. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Kenyan-Israeli runner Lonah Korlima Chemtai, 29, won the Florence Marathon on Sunday.

Under heavy rain, Chemtai broke the record, finishing in 2:24:17.

Chemtai won the Tel Aviv Marathon in 2016 and won the 10,000 meters European Championship in August.

She grew up in a village in West Pokot County in western Kenya and gained Israeli citizenship in 2016 after she married her coach, Dan Salpeter, in Kenya.

Chemati began her running career as a short-distance runner and started running marathons after the birth of her son, Roy. She lives in Yanuv.

