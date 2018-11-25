Kenyan-Israeli runner wins the Florence Marathon

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel celebrates after winning a gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the European Championships in Berlin.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Kenyan-Israeli runner Lonah Korlima Chemtai, 29, won the Florence Marathon on Sunday.
Under heavy rain, Chemtai broke the record, finishing in 2:24:17.
Chemtai won the Tel Aviv Marathon in 2016 and won the 10,000 meters European Championship
in August.
She grew up in a village in West Pokot County in western Kenya and gained Israeli citizenship in 2016 after she married her coach, Dan Salpeter, in Kenya.
Chemati began her running career as a short-distance runner and started running marathons after the birth of her son, Roy. She lives in Yanuv.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>