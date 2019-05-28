Keshet Eilon sees success at annual fundraising event in New York

The Keshet Eilon Music Center's fundraising event in New York.
(photo credit: ALIAS HURI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Keshet Eilon Music Center held a fundraising event in New York last week, attended by 120 donors, classical music fans and friends of the center.
Located on Kibbutz Eilon in the North, Keshet Eilon focuses on the cultivation of violinists and other string players from around the world.
The center's highlight is the annual summer course with the participation of outstanding students from all over the world. The students, who are selected through rigorous tests, participate in master classes that are taught by the best teachers in the world, playing ensembles and chamber groups and performing in front of an audience. In addition, winter and summer seminars are held for outstanding Israeli students.
The fundraising event was held at the Harmony Club in New York, with the participation of the center's graduates and students, including the successful Israeli violinist Asi Matathias, the Israeli-Arab violinist Issa Khoury and others. The event was moderated by the musical director of the center Itzhak Rashkovsky.
Gilad Sheba is CEO of Keshet Eilon and the spirit behind the musical enterprise that has impacted the world, along with operations director Nitza Avidan. Rami Shalmor was recently elected chairman of the association in Israel, and he works shoulder to shoulder with businessman and philanthropist Gil Sheba, who is its American chairman.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>