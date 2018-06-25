June 25 2018
|
Tammuz, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Knesset advances bill granting academic credit to reserve soldiers

The final vote to pass the bill into law will take place next Monday at the Knesset plenum.

By OREN OPPENHEIM
June 25, 2018 17:49
2 minute read.
Knesset advances bill granting academic credit to reserve soldiers

Reservists train during a battalion wide exercise in the Golan Heights.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

The Knesset education committee voted to advance a bill that would grant two academic credits to students who serve at least two weeks in reserve duty every year.

The final vote to pass the bill into law will take place next Monday at the Knesset plenum.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The bill was advanced by Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Bayit Yehudi), MK Merav Ben-Ari (Kulanu), and MK Oren Hazan (Likud); Ben-Ari originally initiated the bill in January, which has now passed through three readings in Knesset.

Bennett had added in a clause to Ben-Ari’s original bill stating that even a student who serves ten days of reserve duty in a year should be considered as if he is participating in social initiatives, which merits him the two credits. This follows Bennett’s decision to provide “special allowances and conditions” to spouses of reserve soldiers in the context of studying in institutions of higher education.

“Those serving in the reserves stand at the front lines of the defense of the state, and it is on us to take care of them just as they  deserve to be, just as they take care of us,” Bennett said in a statement.

Ben-Ari responded, “Today there are institutions [of higher learning] that already allow the receiving of credit for reserve duty and contribution to the community; therefore there’s no reason that what is good for one institution won’t work well for another.”

She mentioned how some institutions grant students credit for sports and other activities, saying that “[students in the reserves] must be recognized... when they are contributing to Israeli society.” She also thanked Bennett for his support of the law.



Last month, the Association of University Heads in Israel announced an initiative that would give two credits to students serving at least eighteen days in the reserves, although this was not adopted by the academic colleges.

Right-wing NGO Im Tirzu claimed credit for the law based on a report the organization released last year that showed how most organizations of higher learning in Israel do not give students serving in the reserves academic credit even though they are allowed to by law.

“This is a historic day in which the entire society recognizes the hardships and sacrifices made by IDF reservists in order to protect the State of Israel and its citizens,” said Matan Peleg, Im Tirtzu CEO, echoing his previous statements on the matter.

On Tuesday, the Knesset will host a day of seminars and ceremonies focused on reserve soldiers, which will be attended by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.


Related Content

Outgoing Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky and Chairman-elect MK Isaac Herzog share a moment fo
June 25, 2018
Sharansky gives Bougie some tips at JA Board of Governors tribute

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut