Knesset panel passes anti-immunity hurdle against Netanyahu

In a stormy meeting, the Knesset Arrangements Committee passed a proposal on Monday to facilitate proceedings that will reject immunity from prosecution for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Likud faction head Miki Zohar and other coalition MKs left the meeting in anger, saying that the meeting was illegal, because Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein did not officially authorize it. But the committee's legal adviser said the meeting was permitted. Zohar and the other MKs shouted that the committee had become "a political circus."The committee authorized that decisions on immunity would be made in the Knesset House Committee without Edelstein being able to interfere. The Arrangements Committee will reconvene at 2:30pm to authorize forming the House Commitee, which will vote in the weeks ahead to not grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity in his criminal cases.