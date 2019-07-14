Knesset to deal with crisis over Ethiopian shooting

Protesters stand opposite police during a protest for the death of 18-year old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 2, 2019.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
The Knesset will hold a special session on Monday to discuss the June 30 incident in which18-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer.
Ethiopian immigrants and their supporters have protested all over the country following the incident, alleging systematic police brutality and discrimination.
Twenty-five opposition Knesset members requested the special session on the topic of "the ongoing national failure to absorb Ethiopian Jewry" despite the Knesset not being in session after it was dispersed, initiating the September 17 election.
The Knesset's two Ethiopian-born MKs, Blue and White's Pnina-Tamano-Shata and Gadi Yevarkan, are expected to address the session, as is Immigrant Absorption Minister Yoav Galant.
The Ethiopian immigrant community suffered a blow in Thursday's Meretz primary, when Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Mehereta Baruch-Ron fell from sixth on the list, where she was in the April election, to the unrealistic ninth slot. The Likud is also not fielding an Ethiopian immigrant in a realistic slot after Avraham Neguisen served in the 20th Knesset.
The Knesset's Education, Culture and Sports Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday morning on "implementing the law monitoring nursery schools." The meeting will discuss recent incidents involving nursery school teachers caught on video abusing the children.
