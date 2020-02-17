The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Knesset votes to grant Likud MK immunity

The vote passed 62 to 43 with 2 abstentions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the MKs voting in favor.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 14:29
Likud MK Haim Katz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Likud MK Haim Katz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Knesset plenum voted on Monday to grant immunity from prosecution to Likud MK Haim Katz, who became the first MK to win immunity from his peers in the 15 years since that has been possible by law.
The vote passed 62 to 43 with 2 abstentions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the MKs voting in favor.
The plenum was almost completely full for the vote, even though it came two weeks before the election and even though Katz's immunity will only be in place for less than a month until the next Knesset will be sworn in on March 16.
The decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court.
An indictment was filed against Katz for fraud and breach of trust, and according to the indictment, Katz violated conflict of interest principles in his economic dealings with Equital Ltd.’s Motti Ben Ari on several occasions and covered it up to obtain illegal economic gains for the two of them.
According to the indictment, Katz vocally supported a 2010 reform to the country’s insolvency laws which was specifically targeted to helping Ben Ari and Ben Ari’s company - in which Katz himself also had heavy investments.
Katz told the plenum that neither he nor Ben Ari made a single sheke by supporting the reform. But he said he made a mistake by not revealing his relationship with Ben Ari before the vote.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told the plenum that if he builds a coalition after the election, he will form a professional commision that will deal both with parliamentary immunity requests and salaries of MKs.
"Someone has to deal with these sensitive issues, and it's not us," he said. 
Earlier, at a conference of the Kibbutz Movement, Gantz said Katz’ immunity request would be the final one deliberated by the Knesset.
"The very fact that lawmakers deliberate their colleagues’  immunity requests lends itself to corruption and to the formulation of small interest groups that can potentially turn our parliament into a refuge for criminals," he said.
The Movement for Quality Government criticized Gantz's statement, saying that it was "like committing to a diet that only starts tomorrow."
The special meeting of the plenum became heated when Blue and White MK said it was wrong that the MKs were "dealing with the immunity of another coalition MK instead of health care."
Likud faction chairman Mikki Zohar responded by bringing up a probe of Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi that was closed by the attorney-general.
"If it's not Bibi, they don't investigate," Zohar said. He said MKs need immunity because they could make mistakes and need protection.
When Blue and White MKs heckled Zohar, deputy Knesset speaker Ahmad Tibi warned the MKs: "If you don't all calm down, we will take out our darbuka drums."
Tibi was referring to a controversial statement by Blue and White MK Yoazz Hendel that among the Jews who immigrated to Israel to create the state, “some came here with a mentality of Vienna concerts, and some came with a mentality of darbukas [Arabic-style drums]."
Netanyahu also initially sought immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases, but he rescinded his request.
While the Knesset held the vote on Katz's immunity, it postponed a vote on creating a special committee of MKs to deal with the Corona Virus outbreak until after the election.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report


Tags Knesset Haim Katz immunity
