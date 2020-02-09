The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Labor-Gesher-Meretz demands Education, Health portfolios

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz would like to be education and culture minister and Gesher head Orly Levy-Abecassis health minister.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 13:20
Nitzan Horowitz, Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abecassis at a press conference in Tel Aviv on February 9, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY LABOR-GESHER-MERETZ)
Nitzan Horowitz, Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abecassis at a press conference in Tel Aviv on February 9, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY LABOR-GESHER-MERETZ)
The Labor-Gesher-Meretz slate will demand to be given control of the Education and Health ministries if Blue and White leader Benny Gantz forms the next government, the leaders of Labor, Gesher and Meretz announced at a Tel Aviv press conference on Sunday.
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz would like to be education and culture minister and Gesher head Orly Levy-Abecassis health minister.
"I have been fighting for the weakest sectors for many years and it pains me that they are so helpless," Levy-Abecassis said. "It is time for us to join the government in order to get its priorities in order and ensure that it will invest in health, welfare and education."
She accused current Health Minister Yaakov Litzman of using his political power to help his haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector and not the health system. He responded by releasing a long list of his ministry's accomplishments under his leadership and accusing Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Blue and White of remembering the health issue only ahead of elections.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz released a campaign video in which he called the 5000 Israelis who he said die annually due to problems in the health system "Case 5000," a reference to the criminal cases of  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Horowitz said it was not only important to replace Netanyahu but also Education Minister Rafi Peretz (Yamina) and Miri Regev (Likud).
"The time has come to return the Education Ministry to professional and responsible hands," Horowitz said.


