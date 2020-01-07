Labor-Gesher releases new campaign video

The Labor-Gesher Party released a new campaign video focusing on socioeconomic issues facing young families in Israel. In particular, the video highlights the high cost of living for young families, including the fact that they allegedly pay NIS 3,000 per month for kindergartens, in addition to the estimated 100,000 families that are forced to request financial help from their parents. The party announced in the campaign advertisement that they will seek to pass a law providing free education for children starting at the age of zero. Currently there are discussions and pressure on the Labor-Gesher Party to join with another party, likely the left-wing Meretz Party, in order to ensure that both parties clear the minimum threshold of 3.25% of the popular vote.