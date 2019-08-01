Labor asks Elections Committee to reject 'Free Yigal Amir' party

Yigal Amir.
Labor leader Amir Peretz petitioned the Central Elections Committee on Thursday, asking to not register the new Nora Deliba party, because it aims to bring about the release of the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir.
“As the leader of Rabin’s party, I see this party as crossing a bloody red line,” Peretz wrote to the head of the committee, Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melczer. “We will struggle with full force to prevent this shame.”
The party held a rally with Amir’s brother, Hagai.
Representatives of the party are expected to come register the party at the Central Elections Committee in the Knesset on Thursday evening.
“The man who tried to prevent the crime known as the Oslo Accords has been in isolation and very tough conditions for 24 years,” the party said in a statement. “Yigal Amir saw his act as the only way to prevent Israel’s destruction.”
