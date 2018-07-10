UK Labour MP at Knesset: I’m sorry about my party

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

“I want to start by offering… an apology for the distress and offense that members of the Labour Party have caused,” British parliamentarian Ian Austin told a group of MKs and members of foreign parliaments from around the world Tuesday at the opening of the three-day Knesset Conference for Chairs of Parliamentary Friendship Groups with Israel.



“We’ve seen outrageous comparisons [from Labour members] between the actions of Israel and the crimes of the Nazis; singling out the world’s only Jewish state for boycotts and sanctions,” he said. “I think this is antisemitism, pure and simple, and I want to promise you that we’ll do all we can to rid British politics of this poison.”





Speaking to The Jerusalem Post during the conference, Austin said, “I think the main representatives of the Jewish community in the UK… have sent out a series of reasonable requests to the leadership of the Labour party, and I think that the leadership of the Labour Party has got to respond properly to them.”Regarding tackling antisemitism within the party, Austin said he believes Labour should adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism in full, and that “anybody responsible for antisemitism is kicked out of the Labour party; they have no place in that party, they [should be] booted out.”Austin, who is a member of the Labour Friends of Israel, also called on Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn – who has been criticized for not dealing with antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment within his party – to visit Jerusalem and meet with Israeli political leaders.He also said he does not believe the upheaval in British politics that exploded on Sunday, when foreign secretary Boris Johnson and others resigned from the government, will affect the UK’s relationship with Israel.The three-day conference brought together MKs and members of parliament from other countries who are members of their government’s Israel friendship group. The conference includes tours of Jerusalem’s Old City, a visit to the Gaza border, and a viewing with MKs of Tuesday night’s Belgium-France World Cup semifinal.No representative of the United States was at Tuesday’s meeting. Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein (Likud) noted the US does not have a parliamentary friendship group like the governments represented at the conference. He added that he had reached out to Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, but that nothing had come of it for this conference.