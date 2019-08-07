Lapid laughs off call to not let him run

The far-Right Otzma Yehudit party rejected Blue and White MK Yair Lapid's calls to disqualify the party from running in the September 17 election by asking the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday to reject the candidacy of Lapid.



Lapid said Sunday that “Followers of [the late far-right Rabbi] Meir Kahane do not belong in a parliament under the portrait of [Zionist visionary Theodore] Herzl.”

The reason Lapid should be disqualified, Otzma Yehudit wrote the Central Elections Committee, is Lapid's attacks on the haredim (ultra-Orthodox)."There is no doubt that Lapid's statements and video clips against Lapid crossed a red line long ago to clear and forbidden incitement to racism," Otzma Yehudit's leader, attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote.Lapid responded on Twitter that Otzma's call to disqualify him were "a badge of honor." He noted that the party's leaders who were calling him racist were admirers of Hebron murderer Baruch Goldstein."It has been a long time since I got such a boost for my political path," Lapid wrote.

