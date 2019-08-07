Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lapid laughs off call to not let him run

The reason Lapid should be disqualified, Otzma Yehudit wrote the Central Elections Committee, is Lapid's attacks on the haredim (ultra-Orthodox).

By
August 7, 2019 09:32
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz speaking with Blue and White Party supporters, 2019.

Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz speaking with Blue and White Party supporters, 2019.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The far-Right Otzma Yehudit party rejected Blue and White MK Yair Lapid's calls to disqualify the party from running in the September 17 election by asking the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday to reject the candidacy of Lapid.

Lapid said Sunday that “Followers of [the late far-right Rabbi] Meir Kahane do not belong in a parliament under the portrait of [Zionist visionary Theodore] Herzl.”

The reason Lapid should be disqualified, Otzma Yehudit wrote the Central Elections Committee, is Lapid's attacks on the haredim (ultra-Orthodox).

"There is no doubt that Lapid's statements and video clips against Lapid crossed a red line long ago to clear and forbidden incitement to racism," Otzma Yehudit's leader, attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote.

Lapid responded on Twitter that Otzma's call to disqualify him were "a badge of honor." He noted that the party's leaders who were calling him racist were admirers of Hebron murderer Baruch Goldstein.

"It has been a long time since I got such a boost for my political path," Lapid wrote.


Related Content

August 7, 2019
British 19-year-old woman to face Cyprus court for false rape complaint

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings