Lapid tells EU foreign ministers the Israeli side of the Gaza riots

European Union foreign ministers should think about how their government would respond to violent riots on their borders, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid wrote Monday, ahead of their meeting in Brussels to discuss recent events on the Gaza border.



“It is time for the EU to take a principled stance in support of the State of Israel and our basic right to self-defense,” Lapid wrote in a letter to the EU’s Ambassador to Israel Emanuel’s Giaufret.





Lapid said that military leaders in the EU would undoubtedly act similarly to the way the IDF behaved to ensure national security and sovereignty.EU foreign ministers are set to hold a meeting Monday to discuss Israel’s response to the Gaza border riots, among other international issues, including the Iran Deal.Since the end of March, Gazans have held weekly demonstrations, which have been marked by violence, included shootings at Israeli soldiers, firebombings, and ongoing launching of incendiary projectiles at Israeli farmland. The violence has been encouraged by Hamas, whose leadership has said its goal is to enter Israel and attack Israelis. The largest border riot was on May 14, and the IDF killed 61 participants, 50 of whom were Hamas terrorists, according to a senior Hamas official speaking on Palestinian TV.Lapid sought to remind Giaufret of “key facts” about the situation, such as that Israel evacuated Gaza in 2005, but left behind 3000 greenhouses, so that Gazans can build themselves an economy. However, those were destroyed, Gazans elected Hamas as their leaders, and in the ensuing 11 years, fired over 15,000 rockets at Israeli civilians.“The Hamas charter repeatedly calls for the genocide of the Jews and these riots were another element in Hamas’ attempts to destroy the State of Israel,” Lapid wrote.As for the military blockade of Gaza, Lapid explained that it “could be lifted quickly and easily if Hamas, an EU-designated terror organization, abandoned terrorism and committed itself to living side by side with Israel.”Finally, Lapid pointed out that the majority of those killed in the riots were members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.“They weren’t non-violent demonstrators, but rather armed terror cells embedded into a civilian population trying to breach the border,” Lapid wrote. “We should be clear that what happened on May 14th was an attempt by Hamas to carry out multiple acts of terror while hiding behind human shields. It was Hamas which instigated the violence and did everything to drive up the death toll.“In stark contrast,” Lapid added, “the IDF acted with professionalism and restraint in an almost impossible situation.”