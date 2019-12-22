The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Leaking nude photographs a growing phenomenon in Israel

Dozens of groups in Israel alone exist for the purpose of spreading such footage illegally.

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 18:53
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration (photo credit: ILYA NAYMUCHIN)
With the serious advancements in messenger apps and their encryption, it has become more and more difficult for police to trace and punish criminals on such platforms. While most know the messenger app Telegram for being the platform for the now-busted largest cannabis sales network in Israel, Telegrass, a steadily amounting problem has been the phenomenon of leaked nude photographs.

In November, 12 suspects between ages 17 and 30 were arrested for spreading nude photographs belonging to hundreds of women without their consent through Telegram, according to Israeli media outlet Mako.
During the investigations, the sheer scope of the project was discovered. Those dozen men would take endless photographs and videos of nude women who either knew they were photographed or were filmed using hidden cameras. Those women either did not give their consent or did not even know of the footage, which was spread to all corners of the platform. The recipients of the content were in chat groups including thousands of app users.
This phenomenon prompted an immediate investigation by the police, which delved into the popular messenger using well-developed and complex cyber strategies in their central headquarters in Tel Aviv. They were, at the very least, able to penetrate the chat groups within which those 12 criminals spread the illegal imagery and use them to track down those responsible.
This led to the discovery of the sheer potential of such a platform. Dozens of groups in Israel alone exist for the purpose of spreading such footage illegally. The app offers a sense of security for those who enjoy the photographs: a sense of anonymity. There is no way for the materials to be censored and there is no real way of enforcing rules against nude photographs without consent, even if such rules exist.
One of the women whose nude photographs were leaked spoke with the Times of Israel under the name "Orit," and told them that only after she was harassed through Facebook by someone who had received her photographs did she realize that they had leaked through the photographer. Once she had spoken to him, he admitted that she was not the only victim, and that hackers managed to penetrate the content and spread it like wildfire on Telegram.
Another victim named "Moran" told the Times of Israel that, upon her own independent investigation, she found that her photographs had been leaked by someone affiliated with the aforementioned Telegrass network.
According to Israeli law, anyone caught sending such footage without the consent or knowledge of the party involved is locked away in jail for up to five years.
Cities such as Yokneam are trying to fight such phenomenon. The municipality enacted a new system, in partnership with the Israeli "Bosco" app, which is installed on the phone of each child and their parents and allows for the parents to keep an eye on the child's activity without releasing the entire data to the parents. This allows for parents to have insight on their children's doings without breaching their sense of privacy. So, for example, such materials as mentioned above may be prevented from spreading to a younger, more naive and more vulnerable audience.
The app can monitor the usage of social media on numerous platforms and therein knows to recognize situations in which certain chats, groups and the like are harmful to the child. The Telegram groups mentioned above would immediately be disconnected using Bosco, it is safe to assume.
Such technology seems a meager yet necessary initiative to protect both the women photographed and the children using such social media platforms from the harmful contact, which continues to pop up and spread throughout Telegram even today.
Telegram, in the meantime, has increased notoriety because, although the platform claims that it regularly removes such content, it does not seem to have the capabilities to deal with such breaches.


Tags sexual harassment sexual misconduct Telegrass Telegram
