The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Left-wing politicians: 'The era of annexation, Arab transfer has ended'

The time has come to end any talk of unilateral annexation and the transfer of Israeli-Arabs to a Palestinian state, the leaders of Labor-Gesher-Meretz said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 19:39
Labor leader Amir Peretz and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz (photo credit: LABOR-GESHER PARTY SPOKESPERSON)
Labor leader Amir Peretz and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz
(photo credit: LABOR-GESHER PARTY SPOKESPERSON)
The time has come to return to the Oslo process, and to end any talk of unilateral annexation and the transfer of Israeli-Arabs to a Palestinian state, the leaders of Labor-Gesher-Meretz said on Wednesday.
“The days of unilateral threats, annexation statements and ideas regarding the transfer of Israeli-Arab citizens are over. Hope for peace will return to the Cabinet table! Hope for peace will be restored to the public discourse!” Labor-Gesher party head Amir Peretz said at a conference in Tel Aviv.
He and Meretz party head Nitzan Horowitz spoke of what their presence in a government headed by Blue and White party head Benny Gantz would look like.
Gantz has already said he would accept US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which calls for the Israeli annexation of 30% of the West Bank.
But Peretz and Horowitz said they would ensure that a Gantz led government would adhere to the dictates of the Oslo process of the 1990s and follow in the path of former prime minister Yitzak Rabin, who was assassinated in 1995.
Peretz said he would ensure that a renewed peace process would be written into the new government’s platform and that it would be resumed within 90-days of the formation of the government.
“The peace process will be renewed at a regional conference led by Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority, with the participation of the international community that supports peace. We will renew the peace process to come to a final status agreement that will determine Israel’s permanent borders,” Peretz said.
”I want to fulfill my personal vision of making peace a popular national product, a peace process that every employee, every supermarket cashier will feel benefits them,” Peretz said.
“We will make the peace process an important economic lever for the citizens of Israel. The renewal of the peace process will also bring about the resumption of economic growth,” he said.
The Oslo process, which the right has tried to destroy, still exists, Horowitz said, adding: “No one has dared revoke it because its principles ensure the existence of two peoples, even today.”
Both Peretz and Horowitz noted that Rabin had seen a direct link between peace and economic prosperity. In particular Rabin had held that Israeli-Arabs were an important part of that process, the two politicians explained.
Horowitz said that under a Gantz led government, a partnership would be renewed with Israeli-Arab society. Rabin’s government was supported by the Arab parties even though they were not members of that government. Horowitz explained that unprecedented things happened in the 1990s as a result of that support, which led equity and economic prosperity. The same kind of prosperity can happen now as well, he added.
The Palestinian Authority, which was created by the Oslo process, has insisted that it wants a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines. Neither the Oslo process nor the Trump peace plan call for a two-state solution based on those lines.


Tags left wing israel oslo accords Trump's Peace Plan Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by