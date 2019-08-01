Liberman: Peretz will help Netanyahu form coalition

Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Labor leader Amir Peretz vigorously denied charges on Thursday from Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Blue and White head Benny Gantz that he made a coalition deal with Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in return for support to become president in 2021.
In an interview with KAN Radio, Liberman said “it is clear to me that Netanyahu is close with Peretz,” and that he expects such a deal based on his decades of political experience.
Peretz responded in a statement that Liberman fabricated the scenario and the public knows not to trust him.
“Liberman is the expert at dark deals,” Peretz said. “We will not sit in a Netanyahu-led government, and will not negotiate with Netanyahu, period.”
Peretz further accused Liberman of conspiring with Netanyahu to initiate another election “in order to take secular votes from the Center-Left bloc and keep Netanyahu in power another four years.”
Gantz said on Army Radio that Blue and White sought a coalition with Likud void of Netanyahu, on the basis that he should not be part of any government with pending hearings in three criminal cases. Gantz said that if Netanyahu is cleared of all charges, he could join a government led by Blue and White.
Asked about Peretz, Gantz said: “I received an impression that they are politically flexible. Yes, I think they will join. I believe they have reached conclusions.”
