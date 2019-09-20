Liberman 'We'll know how to take care of ourselves in the opposition too'

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman took to social media on Friday to deny speaking with either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Blue and White leader Benny Gantz about forming a unity government.





"I also have no intention to speaking with them," he said, noting he will only do on Sunday.

He denied having any kind of an agreement with Blue and White stating Blue and White will not agree to form a unity government without his party."We [Yisrael Beytenu] will know how to take care of our ourselves in the opposition as well," he said.Slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he suggested leader of the Joint List party, Ayman Odeh, send the Prime Minister flowers as it was his "cries about cameras and voting fraud" that led the Arab society in Israel to support Joint List, earning it 13 seats in Knesset and the status of the third largest party.The leader of Yisrael Beytenu also noted Ultra-Orthodox parties no longer refer to him as Hitler . He welcomed the change and said he does not see them as an enemy, rather only as political rivals.Liberman is widely regarded as the potential tie-breaker of the recent elections and conditioned his joining a unity government with pushing a civic agenda, including civilian marriages and public transportation on Shabbat.

