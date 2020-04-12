The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown

Liberman posted a now-ironic message of hope on Facebook the night of the Seder, saying that "we will soon be able to celebrate again with the extended family and friends. Happy Holidays!"

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
APRIL 12, 2020 18:58
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman is seen speaking at the 'Maariv' Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman is seen speaking at the 'Maariv' Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman joined the ever-growing list of major politicians who violated the Health Ministry's lockdown orders during the Passover Seder on Wednesday evening, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.
According to the report, Liberman hosted his son and daughter-in-law on Wednesday night despite the Health Ministry's lockdown orders.
Liberman did not explain his actions when asked about it by Channel 12, choosing instead to attack the regulations themselves. 
"Netanyahu and Litzman's decision to impose a general lockdown on all citizens on Passover eve, as a solution to the ongoing testing failure on the one hand and in the hopes of pleasing the ultra-Orthodox on the other, is a scandal," Liberman said.
He also chose to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's breaking of the Health Ministry's regualtions on Passover eve, claiming that "the clear conclusion from the Balfour Seder is that Netanyahu himself does not believe in the methods he uses."
President Reuven Rivlin apologized on Friday afternoon for celebrating the Passover Seder with his daughter, her partner and their two children despite the regulations put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A similar scandal was recognized during the live Seder which played Wednesday night on Keshet's Channel 12, in which a video showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a Seder with his family was shown. His son Avner, who is known not to live with his parents, is seen attending the holiday dinner.
Liberman posted a now-ironic message of hope on Facebook the night of the Seder, saying that "we will soon be able to celebrate again with the extended family and friends. Happy Holidays!"
A nationwide lockdown was imposed upon the country through Passover to prevent people from holding large Seder meals and therein potentially becoming infected and infecting others with COVID-19.

Tamar Beeri contributed to this article.
 


Tags Avigdor Liberman Passover Seder quarantine Coronavirus in Israel lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by