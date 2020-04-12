Liberman hosted son for Passover Seder despite nationwide lockdown

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman joined the ever-growing list of major politicians who violated the Health Ministry's lockdown orders during the Passover Seder on Wednesday evening, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Liberman hosted his son and daughter-in-law on Wednesday night despite the Health Ministry's lockdown orders.

Liberman did not explain his actions when asked about it by Channel 12, choosing instead to attack the regulations themselves.

"Netanyahu and Litzman's decision to impose a general lockdown on all citizens on Passover eve, as a solution to the ongoing testing failure on the one hand and in the hopes of pleasing the ultra-Orthodox on the other, is a scandal," Liberman said.

He also chose to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's breaking of the Health Ministry's regualtions on Passover eve, claiming that "the clear conclusion from the Balfour Seder is that Netanyahu himself does not believe in the methods he uses."

President Reuven Rivlin apologized on Friday afternoon for celebrating the Passover Seder with his daughter, her partner and their two children despite the regulations put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A similar scandal was recognized during the live Seder which played Wednesday night on Keshet's Channel 12, in which a video showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a Seder with his family was shown. His son Avner, who is known not to live with his parents, is seen attending the holiday dinner.

Liberman posted a now-ironic message of hope on Facebook the night of the Seder, saying that "we will soon be able to celebrate again with the extended family and friends. Happy Holidays!"

A nationwide lockdown was imposed upon the country through Passover to prevent people from holding large Seder meals and therein potentially becoming infected and infecting others with COVID-19.



Tamar Beeri contributed to this article.

