Likud deal with far-right Otzma collapses at last moment

Otzma claim that Likud agreed to lower electoral threshold to make it easier for Otzma to enter the Knesset in future elections, and annul the law banning someone from running for Knesset if they have incited to racism.The Likud Party reportedly formulated a deal with the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party whereby the latter would drop out of the election race in return for which the Likud would lower the electoral threshold to make it easier for Otzma to enter the Knesset in future elections, and annul a clause in the Basic Law: Knesset banning someone from running for Knesset if they have incited to racism. Although the deal looked likely to be approved last night, Otzma said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed away from it on Sunday morning. According to a statement by Otzma Yehudit on Sunday morning, it and the Likud came to an agreement whereby Mai Golan, placed number 34 on the Likud list, would serve as an MK for Otzma, and would vote as an Otzma member in a right-wing of 61 MKs or more, should such a coalition be established. In return for Otzma dropping out of the race Likud promised to reduce the electoral threshold to make it easier for the far-right party to get into Knesset in future elections.In addition, Otzma said that Likud had agreed to annul clause 7a of the the Basic Law: Knesset, which, among other things, stipulates that someone who incites racism cannot be a candidate to serve as an MK. Senior Otzma leaders including former MK Michael Ben Ari, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein have all been banned from running for the Knesset by the High Court of Justice for violating clause 7a of the Basic Law: Knesset. Even if Otzma had withdrawn from the election at this stage, it would be too late to prevent Otzma voting slips from being placed in polling stations on election day tomorrow, which would have diminished the effect of Otzma pulling out. “Netanyahu is thwarting again a [right-wing] government of 61 MKs, and give the impression that he wants a unity government with [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz, and not a right wing government,” said Otzma leader Itamar Ben Gvir following the collapse of the deal. “If Netanyahu is not able to do these things, then it seems he does not want to really implement right-wing policies and Otzma must run in order to keep Likud on the right,” he added. The Likud said in response to Otzma’s claims that “We expect Ben Gvir to show some responsibility and not to waste votes and harm the victory of the right-wing One more mandate for Likud, and we will win and establish a strong, right-wing government for Israel. The national camp will not forgive if not everything is done to prevent the establishment of a left-wing government dependent on [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi”