Likud official apologizes after posting tweet supporting far-right party

Spain VOX party leader Santiago Abascal.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA)
Eli Hazan, Foreign Affairs Director of the Likud Party, is in hot water after posting a tweet supporting Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-Right Vox party.
In the tweet, Hazan wished Abascal and his party good luck in the elections. "Tomorrow there are elections in Spain and I'm here at work. The Likud posted a message supporting the far-Right Vox party, which has shades of neo-Nazism," responded Henrika Zimmerman, a journalist who reports on Spanish elections from Madrid. "The Jewish community was shocked! Why am I not surprised?"
Hazan deleted the post, telling Maariv
that he "accidentally posted a tweet without getting permission."
Hazan also posted an apology, saying "The tweet about the Spanish VOX party was according to my personal opinion, and I apologize before you that I hurt you. It wasn't right for me to join the official Likud party to my personal opinion and I am very sorry."
After he deleted the post, Zimmerman responded, "Sometimes a tweet can help. The Likud erased the message of support for the far-Right, Spanish VOX party. It's interesting what their opinion is about the extremists in Italy, Hungary, Poland, Austria and Brazil."
