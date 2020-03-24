The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud to continue boycotting Knesset

"Trampling traditions in the Knesset that there have been from the beginning, they gave themselves the chairmanship and a majority on every committee."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 24, 2020 08:48
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz addresses a near-empty Knesset while Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein looks on, March 23, 2020 (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz addresses a near-empty Knesset while Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein looks on, March 23, 2020
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
 The Likud and its satellite parties will continue to not participate in the proceedings of the Knesset and its committees on Tuesday, to protest Blue and White's decision to form the committees without coordination with the Likud's bloc.
The Knesset Arrangements Committee, led by Blue and White faction chairman Avi Nissenkorn, approved the establishment of six interim committees late Monday night, with the support of Blue and white and its bloc.
"Trampling traditions in the Knesset that there have been from the beginning, they gave themselves the chairmanship and a majority on every committee," a Likud spokesman said. "The nationalist camp's 58 MKs will not participate or give a hand to this anti-democratic behavior. We will continue to struggle against this bullying on behalf of the citizens of Israel." 
The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will be led by LTG (res.), MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White). The Finance Committee will be led by MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu.) Those two committees do not require approval by the Knesset plenum.
There will also be a special Coronavirus Committee led by MK Ofer Shelah (Blue and White). A Committee to Prepare the Education System and Special Education for the Next School Year will be led by Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz. Two special committees on reducing violence in the Arab sector and on labor and welfare will be led by Joint List MKs. 
“It is precisely during these difficult times that it is so important to have a functioning Knesset to maintain stability among the citizens and to preserve Israeli democracy, which is in real danger," Nissenkorn said.  "The initiatives we are taking today will allow the Knesset to begin work again tomorrow, first and foremost by helping the country deal with the corona crisis.”
Nissenkorn wrote Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) asking for the Knesset plenum to approve the four special committees on Tuesday. The plenum will reconvene at 4pm. 


