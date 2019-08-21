Likud’s campaign strategy? Yair Lapid as Prime Minister in 20 videos

Likud means to target Blue and White leader Yair Lapid in a series of pre-election videos, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.



The planned videos, 20 in total, are meant to target roughly one third of Blue and White voters who wish to see former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz take on the role of Prime Minister, but are lest confident of the abilities of Lapid to do so.



Lapid is meant to take on the role of Prime Minister after Gantz assumes it should the party win the elections as part of a rotation agreement between the two politicians.

In a video that leaked online titled ‘Leadership isn’t a playground’ the figures of Gantz and Lapid were presented as children fighting over who gets the swings, meaning, who gets to lead the country.Blue and White said that this is another “Likud spin.”On Monday it was reported Gantz hired investigators to uncover a possible mole, or moles, who are leaking news from Blue and White. The company hired by Gantz, CGI, is headed by Yaakov Peri, who had a falling out with Lapid after working with him in politics.Blue and White is a union of Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party.

