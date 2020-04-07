'Limited' Priestly blessing at Western Wall to be broadcast online

Every year, on the second day of Chol Hamoed of Passover and Sukkot, tens of thousands of Jews crowd the Western Wall Plaza to receive the blessing from hundreds of Kohanim (priests). However, due to Israel's social distancing directives, only a quorum of 10 Kohanim will be present at the Wall, maintaining the proper distance between them.

The prayer will be broadcast live on April 12 via the Western Wall website, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as via the Israeli phone number 02-301-1133. The prayer service will start at 8:30am Israel time, with the two blessings expected at approximately 9 am and 9:40 am.

"The gates of tears are open, and the gates of the Kotel even more so," said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites. "May the prayers of masses of Jews and Birkat Kohanim to protect from harm be received and may we all merit to return and pray prayers of thanksgiving together at the Western Wall."