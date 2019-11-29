Lone soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving with AJC Jerusalem

Lone soldiers from the US and Canada celebrated Thanksgiving together on Thursday at AJC Jerusalem's 17th annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Dozens of soldiers came for turkey and to hear an inspirational speech by Bat Galim Shaer, the mother of Gil-ad Shaer who was kidnapped and murdered along with teenagers Eyal Yifrah and Naftali Fraenkel, in 2014 before Operation Protective Edge. Bat Galim thanked the soldiers for their service and sacrifice for Israel and the Jewish people.
"Along with the concerning rise of antisemitism in the US in recent years, we must strengthen the American Jewry, and connect it as much as possible to Israel. This dinner is an opportunity for us to say thank you to those soldiers who made a huge sacrifice for the country, and make them feel at home, as much as we can," said AJC Jerusalem Director Lt. Col. (Res.) Avital Leibovich.
AJC is an a-political NGO that has worked for 113 years to advance the interests of the Jewish people worldwide.