Lone soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving with AJC Jerusalem

"Along with the concerning rise of antisemitism in the US in recent years, we must strengthen the American Jewry, and connect it as much as possible to Israel. This dinner is an opportunity for us to say thank you to those soldiers who made a huge sacrifice for the country, and make them feel at home, as much as we can," said AJC Jerusalem Director Lt. Col. (Res.) Avital Leibovich.

AJC is an a-political NGO that has worked for 113 years to advance the interests of the Jewish people worldwide.