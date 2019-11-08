Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lone soldiers celebrate at draft party ahead of joining IDF

“These impressive young men and women are an integral part of the future of our country, and we are excited to see all that they will achieve throughout their service.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 01:18
A group photo of some of the future lone soldiers.. (photo credit: TOMER MALICHI)

The Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier Program organized a Draft Party at Beit HaChayal for hundreds of the lone soldiers from across the world who will be joining the IDF over the next two months. As part of the day’s activities, the olim were given advice and practical information from Nefesh B’Nefesh staff members as well as small financial grants to help them through their service. As a finale to the event, Nevo Abutbul – famed Israeli mentalist – performed for the future soldiers.

“These impressive young men and women are an integral part of the future of our country, and we are excited to see all that they will achieve throughout their service,” said Noya Govrin, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldier Program. “We are proud to be able to accompany these lone soldiers through every step of their journey, so they know that they are never truly alone.”


