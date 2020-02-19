MDA prepares to extract Israelis coming from coronavirus cruise - watch

Magen David Adom (MDA) is preparing to safely evacuate and isolate the 12 Israelis that were stranded on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship when they land at Ben-Gurion Airport in the next few days.The Israelis, who were isolated on board the cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, Japan for two weeks, will be extracted and placed in ambulances by MDA EMTs and paramedics who, in accordance with the protocol for suspected infectious diseases, will be wearing protective clothing to prevent being infected, MDA said in a statement."As medics and paramedics of MDA, we are always ready to treat patients suspected of carrying of infectious diseases," MDA EMT Miriam Serkez said in a video statement. "In preparation for the 12 Israelis due to land in Israel coming from the cruise ship off the coast of Japan, we have reviewed on how to protect ourselves and those surrounding us using protective masks, body suits and gear according to protocol."
As instructed by the Health Ministry, the Israelis will spend 14 days in Isolation in a special hospital unit set up at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan.The ambulances will be disinfected following the extraction."The Magen David Adom teams are prepared throughout the year, working skillfully and professionally wherever they are required to provide medical care and evacuation of patients suspected of carrying infectious diseases," MDA medical division director Rami Miller explained in a statement. "Therefore, the issue of protecting MDA teams and disinfecting ambulances is not new for us, and we are experienced in this area.""We are working in full coordination and cooperation with the Health and Foreign ministries, the Israel Airport Authority and Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer," explained MDA director-general Eli Bin.Earlier Wednesday, the Health and Foreign ministries announced that two of the 12 Israelis had already left the cruise ship, as passengers are finally allowed to disembark. It is expected that the rest of the Israeli passengers will leave the ship today or tomorrow.A 14-seat private jet was arranged to pick up the Israelis after they complete their medical examinations in Japan.In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a strategy meeting regarding the coronavirus at Sheba Medical Center with Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and numerous other ministers, director-generals of ministries and heads of various hospitals, along with others. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan in China's Hubei province and subsequently spread all over the world, infecting over 75,000 people and resulting in over 2,000 deaths. The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama after a passenger was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The virus began spreading on board the ship, infecting over 540 people – the largest concentration of confirmed cases in the world outside of mainland China. Of the 15 Israelis on board, three – a couple and a single woman –were confirmed to have been infected, and will remain hospitalized in Japan.Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.
MDA EMT explains MDA procedures