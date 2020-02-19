The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MDA prepares to extract Israelis coming from coronavirus cruise - watch

As instructed by the Health Ministry, the Israelis will spend 14 days in Isolation in a special hospital unit set up at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 15:16
MDA prepares ambulances
Magen David Adom (MDA) is preparing to safely evacuate and isolate the 12 Israelis that were stranded on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship when they land at Ben-Gurion Airport in the next few days.
The Israelis, who were isolated on board the cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, Japan for two weeks, will be extracted and placed in ambulances by MDA EMTs and paramedics who, in accordance with the protocol for suspected infectious diseases, will be wearing protective clothing to prevent being infected, MDA said in a statement.
"As medics and paramedics of MDA, we are always ready to treat patients suspected of carrying of infectious diseases," MDA EMT Miriam Serkez said in a video statement. "In preparation for the 12 Israelis due to land in Israel coming from the cruise ship off the coast of Japan, we have reviewed on how to protect ourselves and those surrounding us using protective masks, body suits and gear according to protocol."
MDA EMT explains MDA procedures
As instructed by the Health Ministry, the Israelis will spend 14 days in Isolation in a special hospital unit set up at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan.
The ambulances will be disinfected following the extraction.
"The Magen David Adom teams are prepared throughout the year, working skillfully and professionally wherever they are required to provide medical care and evacuation of patients suspected of carrying infectious diseases," MDA medical division director Rami Miller explained in a statement. "Therefore, the issue of protecting MDA teams and disinfecting ambulances is not new for us, and we are experienced in this area."
"We are working in full coordination and cooperation with the Health and Foreign ministries, the Israel Airport Authority and Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer," explained MDA director-general Eli Bin.
Earlier Wednesday, the Health and Foreign ministries announced that two of the 12 Israelis had already left the cruise ship, as passengers are finally allowed to disembark. It is expected that the rest of the Israeli passengers will leave the ship today or tomorrow.
A 14-seat private jet was arranged to pick up the Israelis after they complete their medical examinations in Japan.
In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a strategy meeting regarding the coronavirus at Sheba Medical Center with Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and numerous other ministers, director-generals of ministries and heads of various hospitals, along with others.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman visit Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to review the special area where the Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be kept in quarantine. (Credit: Shaul Golan)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman visit Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to review the special area where the Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be kept in quarantine. (Credit: Shaul Golan)
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan in China's Hubei province and subsequently spread all over the world, infecting over 75,000 people and resulting in over 2,000 deaths. The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama after a passenger was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The virus began spreading on board the ship, infecting over 540 people – the largest concentration of confirmed cases in the world outside of mainland China.
Of the 15 Israelis on board, three – a couple and a single woman –were confirmed to have been infected, and will remain hospitalized in Japan.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Magen David Adom mda sheba medical center coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by