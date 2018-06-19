MK Odeh took part in Palestinian terrorist organizations' conference

Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh took part in a conference shut down by police Monday because it was organized by Palestinian terrorist groups.



The conference on Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state was run by the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, both of which have orchestrated deadly attacks on Israelis. The conference took place in east Jerusalem’s Ambassador Hotel.





The police put out an injunction against the event, hours before it was set to take place, because its organizers are considered terrorist groups by the government. When the conference took place anyway, police broke it up, stopping six attendees for questioning and arresting another. Odeh confronted the police , and declared: “These will be defeated, and Jerusalem will remain with its nation, standing strong, victorious, and the capital of Palestine.”The police said they shut down the event because “we will not allow an event to take place with characteristics and organizers identified with a terrorist organization, and we will act with determination to prevent and stop such events at all times and in any place.”Knesset Speker Yuli Edelstein said he plans to petition the Knesset Ethics Committee against Odeh.“I saw the clip in which I saw MK Odeh participate in an event of incitement to terror, and I was ashamed,” Edelstein stated. “It cannot be that a public official, who was elected to represent the Arab public in Israel is in fact representing terrorist organizations and inciting to violence. There is no place for inciters in the Knesset.”Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Odeh doesn’t belong in the Knesset, rather, he belongs in jail, and accused him of “behaving like an enemy of the state and an aided and abettor of terrorist organizations’ actions.”Erdan said he plans to ask the Attorney-General to investigate Odeh for aiding a declared terrorist organization.Deputy Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren connected Odeh to Gonen Segev, the former minister who was arrested for allegedly spying for Iran.“One traitor is in prison and another is in the Knesset. That’s discrimination,” Oren said. “Gonen Segev connected with the Iranian enemy and was arrested, while an MK sits with terrorists and walks free. That’s racism.”